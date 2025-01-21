New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday met with the representatives of major National Sports Federations (NSF) and "discussed in detail" India's preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The ministry had last week extended an invitation for this meeting to the sports administrators.

"Today held a meeting with all the major National Sports Federations of the country and discussed in detail the preparations for the 2028 Olympics. With the mantra of good governance of Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji, we have to strengthen the country in the field of sports and promote talent," Mandaviya tweeted after the meeting.

During an event recently, Mandaviya highlighted the country's ambition to rank among the top 10 countries in international sports within the next decade.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the tussle between the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and the sports ministry over the affiliation of two different Indian Golf Union bodies.

