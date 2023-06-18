Amritsar, Jun 18 (PTI) Defending champions Manipur edged Bengal 3-2 in their Senior Women's National Football Championship final round group B game here on Sunday.

Skipper Ngangom Bala Devi opened the scoring for Manipur in the 17th minute and Serto Lynda Kom doubled the lead in the 40th minute. Just before the two sides headed into the break, Mousumi Murmu pulled one back for Bengal as the scoreline read 2-1 at half time.

Lynda Kom added another for Manipur before the hour mark as they looked to take three points with their commanding display. However, they were dealt a late scare as Bengal skipper Sangita Basfore made it 3-2 in a resurgent move. But the reigning champions held it till the final whistle to bag their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Indian Railways rout Himachal

Indian Railways bounced back from their opening match defeat by registering a massive 7-1 victory over Himachal Pradesh. After the scoreline read 1-1 at the half time, Railways struck six times in the second session to make it a one-sided affair.

Haryana bag three points again

Haryana continued with their fine form with a second successive win. The north Indian state downed Maharashtra 4-0, courtesy a brace from Renu Rani.

Rani, who was adjudged the player of the match, netted once in each half to give Haryana a 2-0 lead.

A late penalty by Santosh in the 86th minute took the game completely away from Maharashtra. Furthermore, skipper Ritu Rani put the game to bed in the additional time to make it 4-0.

