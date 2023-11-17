New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Manipur, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu emerged victorious on the opening day of the Men's Hockey National Championship.

Manipur Hockey kicked off their campaign with a 7-2 win against Hockey Madhya in Pool E.

Laishram Dipu Singh (14', 47,), Captain Chinglensana Singh (37', 54'), Ningombam Jenjen Singh (7'), Ganendrajit Ningombam (11') and Suresh Singh Shurenshangbam (29') scored for Manipur Hockey, while Mohd Nizamuddin (17') and Sourabh Pashine (58') scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra blew away Hockey Uttarakhand 22-0 in a Pool D encounter with Venkatesh Kenche (5', 38', 39', 57', 59', 60') scoring six goals, captain Yuvraj Valmiki (12', 25', 45, 55') claiming four goals and Darshan Vibhav Gawkar (23', 33', 52') scoring a hattrick.

Rohan Patil (9', 27'), Prajwal Mohakar (18', 58'), Pranav Mane (30', 56'), Mayur Dhanavade (10'), Ganesh Patil (14') and Khanpathan Aamid Sarfaraz (28') also scored for Maharashtra.

In the last match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Assam Hockey 15-1 in Pool B. PTI

