Ahmedabad, Dec 22 (PTI) Manipur bowlers reduced Bihar to 217 for 8 in the second innings on the third day to give themselves a chance to win their Ranji Trophy match here on Thursday.

In reply to Bihar's first innings 311 all out, Manipur resumed the day at 229 for 6 in their first innings and added 67 runs in 21 overs to be all out for 296.

Also Read | IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022: It's the Team and Management Call, Says Umesh Yadav on Kuldeep Yadav's Omission.

L Kishan Singha scored the bulk of runs for Manipur on Thursday as he added 35 runs to his overnight 30. Malay Raj snared two more wickets to complete his five-for (5/53).

After taking a slender 15-run first innings lead, Bihar scored 217 for 8 at stumps on day three, stretching the overall lead to 232 runs.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Auction: Time in IST, Free Live Streaming Online, Telecast Details and Key Players List of Indian Premier League Mini-Auction.

If Manipur can take two Bihar wickets quickly on the fourth and final day on Friday, they can fancy to knock off the required runs and win the match.

Opener Baljeet Singh Bihari and wicketkeepr Bipin Saurabh made 53 and 54 respectively for Bihar. Harsh Singh and Veer Pratap Singh were batting on 14 and 15 respectively at stumps.

Brief Scores:

Bihar: 311 and 217/8 in 67 overs (Baljeet Singh Bihari 53, Bipin Saurabh 54; Bishworjit Konthoujam 3/52, L Kishan Singha 3/40) vs Manipur 296 in 102 overs (Prafullomani Singh 75, L Kishan Singha 65; Malay Raj 5/53). Bihar leads by 232 runs. PTI PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)