Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) Services were made to wait for a semifinal berth after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Delhi via a last-gasp equaliser while Manipur routed Bengal 4-1 to also keep themselves in contention in the Santosh Trophy football tournament here on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Manipur humiliated multiple-time champions Bengal 4-1 to jump to second spot in Group B with six points from three matches.

Manipuri players Naoba Meitei (11th), Squash Singh (37th) and Naocha Singh (90+4) found the target while Bengal's Biswajit Hembrom scored an own goal in the 81st minute.

Souvik Kar pulled one back for Bengal in the 54th minute.

This was Bengal's second loss in three matches and they have just one point in their kitty. They had earlier lost to Services 1-2.

In the second Group B match of the day, PP Shafeel of Services scored an own goal in the injury time (90+3) to hand the equaliser to Delhi.

Christopher Kamei had given Services the lead in the 21st minute.

Services are still at the top of Group B table with seven points from three matches. They have won twice earlier before Wednesday's draw.

Meghalaya and Railways played out a goal-less draw in the third match of the day.

The top two sides from each of the six-team two groups will make it to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals, third-place play-off and final will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from March 1-4.

