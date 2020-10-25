Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): After securing a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Chris Jordan said Manish Pandey's wicket was the most important.

KXIP secured a 12-run win over SRH in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Saturday. KXIP scored 126 runs before bowlers all out SRH on 114 runs. Jordan and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each to guide KXIP to the victory.

Jordan got hold of Pandey, Jason Holder, and Rashid Khan in the match but termed Pandey's wicket as the most important.

"I think Manish's wicket was the most important wicket," Jordan told the team's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes in a video posted by iplt20.com when the latter asked which was his most important wicket.

Arshdeep clinched all his three wickets in the last over. He also had the opportunity to complete a hat-trick but Arshdeep said he was more focused on bowling dot balls rather than getting a hat-trick.

"I was not looking for the hat-trick. I was looking to bowl dot balls. The main plan was to keep things simple," he said.

With this win, KXIP now has 10 points and is placed at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, SRH is in sixth place with 8 points. (ANI)

