New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Indian endurance athlete Mann Sharma has surpassed the existing world record of 5.1 kilometres in the world's first-ever Burpee Marathon at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, New Delhi.

On the third day of his 10-day challenge on Thursday, Sharma made history by crossing the 5.1 km mark, setting a new global benchmark in the category of Burpee Broad Jumps. The World Record will be officially ratified by World Book of Records representatives present at the venue at the end of Mann's attempt, according to a press release from Mann Sharma's media team.

This monumental milestone is part of Mann Sharma's greater mission to complete the full marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres entirely through burpees, an unprecedented test of human endurance and willpower. The event, organised by Question Associates in collaboration with Fit India and recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), aims to raise funds and awareness for The One Friend NGO, which supports the education and empowerment of underprivileged children across India.

Surpassing the existing record just three days into the attempt, Sharma has already rewritten history. The previous world record of 5.1 km stood unchallenged for years. Mann's achievement now propels him into a league of extraordinary endurance athletes. Living on-site at the stadium for the duration of the event, Mann continues to inspire spectators and supporters who gather daily to witness this extraordinary human endeavour.

Speaking after crossing the record mark, Sharma shared as quoted by the press release, "Breaking the record is not the finish line, it's just the beginning of what we set out to do. Every metre, every burpee, is for the children whose dreams deserve a chance. I am humbled, grateful, and more determined than ever to complete this marathon of purpose. This record belongs to everyone who believes that strength is not in muscle, but in meaning." (ANI)

