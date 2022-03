Ahmedabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Gujarat batter Manprit Juneja has retired from all forms of cricket, his home state association GCA announced on Monday.

"Gujarat Cricket Association congratulates Manprit Juenja on a fantastic career. The batter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on March 9," the GCA said in a statement issued here.

Also Read | Selfie With Virat Kohli Lands Fans in Trouble, Gets Arrested for Breaching Security Cover.

A right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, Juneja played for India A and India Under-23.

He represented GCA on the domestic circuit and in the IPL he has played for Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read | Manchester United Sweating Over Bruno Fernandes' Recovery, Portuguese Midfielder in 'Last-Minute Race' To Be Fit for UCL Tie Against Atletico Madrid.

31-year-old Ahmedabad-born Juneja played 69 first-class matches and scored 4265 runs with an unbeaten 201 as his highest score. He scored nine hundreds and 25 fifties in first-class matches.

Having made his debut against Tamil Nadu at Ahmedabad in 2011,Juneja played a vital role in helping Gujarat win the Ranji Trophy in 2016-17 season.

Juneja was also part of the team when Gujarat became champion in Vijay Hazare in 2015-16 and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2013-14 and 2012-13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)