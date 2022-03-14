Manchester United would sweat over Bruno Fernandes' recover from COVID as interim manager Ralf Rangnick states that the Portuguese would be in a 'last-minute race' to be fit for the Champions League. United face their biggest game when they take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. A win would help them through to the last eight while a defeat will end their European campaign and they would end this season without a trophy. And for such big a game, they would need someone like Bruno, who has been United's second-highest scorer this season. West Ham’s Ukrainian Striker Andriy Yarmolenko Breaks Down in Tears After Scoring for West Ham Against Aston Villa (Watch Video)

He also missed Manchester United's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur which saw Cristiano Ronaldo score a magnificent hat-trick. Speaking to reporters, Ragnick was quoted by Guardian, saying. "I don’t know. With Scotty, I hope so but he had some muscular problems with his calf. That’s why we decided not to play him [against Spurs], because Scotty, quite like Fred, is only valuable if he can perform with 100% of his physical capacity."

"Luke hopefully will be back in training Monday and Bruno we will have to wait and see until Tuesday. This will probably be a last-minute race with him (Bruno) – due to Covid," he added.

United would be eager on having the midfielder fit for the clash against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on March 16. The UCL round of 16 tie between both these sides is delicately poised 1-1 and a win in the second leg would see either one of them go through to the quarterfinals.

