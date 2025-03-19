New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) Annual Conference-2025 on the theme "Anti-Doping Science: Innovations and Challenges", bringing together key stakeholders from the sports and scientific communities in New Delhi on Wednesday. The conference was attended by Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Shri Kunal, Joint Secretary (Sports), and P. L. Sahu, Director, NDTL, as per a release from Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Delivering his keynote address, Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to promoting clean and fair competition in sports. He emphasized the importance of early education on doping, advocating for its inclusion in school curricula and the launch of awareness campaigns in rural areas. He also stressed the need for greater involvement of sports federations and organizations to ensure that all athletes are well-informed about anti-doping regulations. Furthermore, he highlighted the crucial role of cutting-edge research and technological advancements in anti-doping science, underscoring their significance in protecting athletes' careers and preserving the credibility of national and international sporting events.

The event provided a vital platform for scientists, coaches, physical education professionals, sports federations, and students to engage in insightful discussions on the latest advancements and challenges in anti-doping science. The conference highlighted the crucial role of scientific innovation in doping detection, addressed the constantly evolving nature of prohibited substances, and underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to uphold the integrity of sports.

Subject experts engaged in in-depth discussions on several critical topics, including innovations in anti-doping science, where they explored groundbreaking advancements in detection methods and testing technologies. They also addressed the challenges in doping prevention, focusing on strategies to combat emerging threats, including the rise of undetectable substances. Additionally, the discussions emphasized the role of stakeholders in promoting clean sports, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts among federations, scientists, and educators to enhance awareness, strengthen enforcement, and uphold the integrity of sports.

The conference also included interactive sessions, expert panel discussions, and knowledge-sharing initiatives designed to enhance anti-doping measures in India. The active participation of young scholars and students showcased a growing commitment to ethical sporting practices and underscored the importance of such initiatives.

The NDTL Annual Conference-2025 reaffirmed India's commitment to upholding global anti-doping standards and represented a significant step toward fostering a doping-free sports culture. In his closing remarks, the Director of NDTL expressed heartfelt gratitude to all dignitaries, speakers, panellists, and participants for their invaluable contributions. He emphasized the crucial role of such knowledge-sharing initiatives in driving awareness, advancing scientific research, and shaping policies to effectively combat doping in sports. (ANI)

