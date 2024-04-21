New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Manu Bhaker and Anish Bhanwala set themselves on course for a second successive win in the ongoing Olympic Selection Trials 1 & 2, topping their respective qualification rounds at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Sunday.

Manu shot an aggregate of 585 in the women's 25m pistol in T2 qualification to lead the five-woman field into the final in pole position. The Olympian had won the T1 trials on Saturday.

Also Read | KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Other Wicketkeepers With Top Five Most 50-Plus Scores in Indian Premier League History.

Esha Singh followed her in second with 581, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar was third with 577.

Abhidnya Ashok Patil with 572 and Rhythm Sangwan, the second Paris Olympic quota holder in the field along with Manu, with 566, brought up the rear.

Also Read | Why Are Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wearing Green Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason.

In the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol T2, odds-on favourite Bhanwala continued to dominate proceedings, topping the qualification round with a score of 582.

His fellow Paris quota holder Vijayveer Sidhu was second with 580, while Bhavesh Shekhawat was third on the same score as Vijayveer, but with lesser inner 10s.

Ankur Goel (573) and Adarsh Singh (571), barring a miracle in the final two trials in Bhopal, look out of the reckoning.

As things stand, Manu and Esha in the women's pistol and Anish and Vijayveer in the men's RFP are likely to take the flight to Paris from these events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)