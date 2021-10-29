Buenos Aires, Oct 29 (AP) Just over a year after Diego Maradona's death, the first episode of a biographical series about his life aired on Argentinean TV following a premiere at the Argentinos Juniors stadium, the same one where El Diez began his professional career in the mid-1970s.

"Maradona: Blessed Dream", which was endorsed by the idol himself before his death on 25 November 2020, was produced by Amazon Prime Video and from Friday will be available in full on the streaming platform in more than 240 countries.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Maradona, who would have turned 61 this Saturday, signed the contract in 2019 that gave birth to the autobiographical series, although it does not offer a condescending look at his life, according to its makers.

Maradona died last year of cardiac arrest during a home stay in the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Seven health professionals were charged for alleged medical negligence. The case is still under investigation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)