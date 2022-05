Washington, May 18 (AP) A look at what's happening in European soccer on Thursday:

Before the final round on Sunday, the Premier League has three games on tap that had been postponed earlier in the season. Everton can guarantee its Premier League place by beating Crystal Palace before heading to Champions League-chasing Arsenal on the final day.

Everton has center back Michael Keane and midfielder Donny van de Beek fit again, while manager Frank Lampard is also hopeful defender Ben Godfrey will return after a month out with a thigh problem. Lampard is still without midfielder Fabian Delph and defender Yerry Mina.

Burnley goes to Aston Villa having slipped back into the relegation zone after losing back-to-back games. Burnley is a point behind Leeds and is now playing its game in hand on Jesse Marsch's team.

At the upper end of the standings, Chelsea will clinch third place with at least a draw against Leicester. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he does not know whether Andreas Christensen has already played his last match for the west London club.

The defender withdrew himself from selection for Saturday's FA Cup final loss to Liverpool on the morning of the Wembley game. (AP)

