Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], July 30 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Matt Henry overtook spinner Mitchell Santner and pacer Kyle Mills to become the sixth-highest wicket-taker of all time in international cricket for his team on Wednesday.

Henry accomplished this feat during his side's first Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo on Wednesday. After Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first, Henry made them pay and regret, demolishing their top-order with wickets of Brian Bennett, Ben Curran and Nick Welch. He also got the wicket of skipper Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza as part of his spell of 6/39 in 15.3 overs.

Now in 147 matches, he has taken 328 wickets at an average of 25.81, with best figures of 7/23. He has taken 18 four-wicket hauls and eight five-wicket hauls in his career. He has surpassed Santner (324 wickets in 263 matches) and Mills (327 wickets in 231 matches) in international charts. Tim Southee is the top wicket-taker, with 776 scalps at an average of 29.57, with best figures of 7/33, 20 five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer.

Overtaking EJ Chatfield, he has entered the 10th spot in all-time Test charts as well, with 126 scalps at an average of 28.73, with best figures of 7/21 in 31 Tests and five five-wicket hauls. Sir Richard Haddle is the top wicket-taker for NZ in Tests, with 431 scalps in 86 matches at an average of 22.29, with best figures of 9/52, 36 five-wicket hauls and nine ten-fers.

Coming to the match, skipper Ervine (39 in 116 balls, with six fours) and Tafadzwa Tsiga (30 in 78 balls, with five fours) top scored as Zimbabwe was skittled out for 149 runs. In reply, Kiwis posted 92/0 at the end of day one, with Will Young (41*) and Devon Conway (51*) unbeaten. (ANI)

