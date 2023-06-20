London [UK], June 20 (ANI): Lancashire Cricket announced that leg-spinner Matt Parkinson will leave the Club and join Kent when his contract expires at the end of the current season in County Championship.

Parkinson will join Kent on a three-year contract from 1 November 2023, Kent announced in a statement.

"On behalf of everybody connected with Lancashire Cricket, I would like to thank Matt for all of his commitment and efforts since making his First-Class debut in 2016, having progressed through our Academy," Lancashire's Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton said in an official statement.

"Matt has found First Team opportunities limited this season and we respect the decision that he has made to move on at the end of his contract, in order to seek a new challenge elsewhere. We would all like to wish Matt well for the next stage of his career at Canterbury," he added.

26-year-old Parkinson has an excellent track record as an all-format bowler, who has taken 151 first-class wickets in 47 matches at an average of 25.92 and an economy of 2.79. In T20 cricket he has taken 139 wickets at an average of 18.96, with an economy rate of 7.68.

"The time is right for me to embrace a new challenge and environment. I'm so excited that this will be at Kent. I'm proud of my record in the game so far & I believe my best years as a leg-spin bowler are ahead of me. I've heard very positive things about the squad and I'm looking forward to working with Matt Walker and the other coaches," Parkinson told Kent.

"I promise my new teammates and the Kent supporters that I will throw myself into this new challenge and I can't wait to get down to Canterbury to get started. I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank the Lancs members for the support they have given to me during my time at Old Trafford. I thank my teammates for their friendship and wish them the best," he added.

"Everyone at Kent is really excited that Matt has decided to join the Club on a long-term contract. To have a proven match-winning leg-spinner in our ranks will be a major boost to the squad. Matt is also a feisty competitor who will bring a lot to our dressing room. We look forward to welcoming him to Canterbury," Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton said. (ANI)

