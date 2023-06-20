Hosts Zimbabwe take on Netherlands in the opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 Qualifier. Both Zimbabwe and Netherlands are part of Group A with West Indies, Nepal and The United States of America (USA) as other teams. Zimbabwe vs Netherlands will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and has a start time of 12:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking for ZIM vs NED ODI live streaming online and live telecast details can scroll down for all the relevant information. ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings of CWC Qualifying ODI Tournament With Net Run Rate.

Zimbabwe will be looking for their second consecutive win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier after being Nepal in the opening fixture. Zimbabwe registered a clinical eight-wicket win and dished out a solid performance with the bat. Netherlands, on the other hand, will feature in their first match of the tournament.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Group A match of CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. On Which Channel ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch CWC Qualifying Matches Live Streaming Online?

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the ZIM vs NED live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the ZIM vs NED ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both the platforms.

