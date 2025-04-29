New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Vaibhav Suryavanshi's childhood coach, Brajesh Jha, was filled with joy and beamed with pride after the young teenager toppled several records with his rollicking display against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday night in Jaipur.

Talent continued to unearth in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, and a new star was found during the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) pursuit of a 210-run target. Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old youngster, left the world of cricket gobsmacked with his swashbuckling 101 and etched his name in the history books.

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records: Here’s List of Achievements Of Rajasthan Royals Opener Following 101-Run Memorable Knock in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match in Jaipur.

The young southpaw single-handedly broke the backbone of GT's defence of 209/4 and lifted Rajasthan's spirits by paving the way for their emphatic 8-wicket triumph.

Last year, Rajasthan Royals broke the bank and shelled out Rs 1.1 crore for a 13-year-old teenager. Suryavanshi's price tag grabbed the headlines, but the amount wasn't much of a surprise, considering his past exploits for Bihar in India's domestic circuit.

Also Read | Yesterday's IPL Match Result: Who Won RR vs GT Indian Premier League 2025 Match 47?.

Fast forward to April, Suryavanshi broke the shackles and raised the heat in Jaipur by proving his mettle against GT's clinical bowling attack, boasting 694 international caps. He went all guns blazing, put on an explosive 101(38) on show to entertain the spectators, and made Yashasvi Jaiswal take a backseat as Rajasthan put an end to its five-match losing streak in royal fashion.

"This is a matter of extreme joy. He has made everyone proud. The district is proud of its performance. He has made history. I, being his coach, am very proud of his performance," Brajesh Jha, Suryavanshi's coach, told ANI.

A notable aspect of Suryavanshi's ability to muscle the ball away at such a young age is the technique he has adopted and nurtured. His bat travels a remarkable distance in a brief amount of time.

By the time he winds up, his bat is so high that his gloves are above his shoulder level behind him. By the time he completes his stroke, it is a full swing, usually in a circular motion and comes to rest above his other shoulder.

At 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket, dethroning Vijay Zol, aged 18 years and 118 days, when he scored 109 against Mumbai in 2013.

After hitting the three-digit mark in a mere 35 deliveries, he became the second fastest to score a century in the IPL, behind 'Universal Boss' Chris Gayle's 30-ball hundred against Pune Warriors in 2013. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)