New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Track legend PT Usha on Friday wished the Indian contingent luck for the Tokyo Olympics and she also wished for the contingent to win a lot of medals.

"As an athlete, sacrifices are not only made by the us but by the family too. All in the Indian contingent for #Tokyo2020 have gone through a lot to make it this far. Wishing each one the best. May we return with a lot of medals and see our flag flying high. Jai Hind! #Olympics," tweeted Usha.

Sprinter Dutee Chand on Friday departed for Tokyo to participate in the Games. She posted a photo on Twitter and she captioned the post as: "Today I am going to Hyderabad to Tokyo Olympics games via New Delhi."

India has sent its highest number of athletes to the Games -- 127 -- and it is fair to say that the contingent is expected to win medals in double digits this time around.

Ever since its inception, India has managed to win just 28 medals at the showpiece event, and if the country indeed manages to win medals in double digits in a single edition, then it would be a big reason to celebrate.

The Games might have been delayed by one year, but as the show goes on, one just hopes that the event would be a landmark for the Indian sport. Back home, from cabinet ministers to bollywood stars to cricket superstars, everyone has rallied behind the Indian contingent. (ANI)

