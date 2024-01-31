By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal, who was admitted to a private hospital in Agartala on Tuesday after he complained of unease, is "out of danger" and will be taken to Bengaluru, Karnataka Ranji team manager said on Wednesday.

Mayank was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he vomited and felt uneasy. While on a flight, he consumed liquid from a bottle that he believed contained drinking water.

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KCA) Ranji team manager Ramesh told ANI that the Karnataka skipper's statement is being recorded by the police.

"Mayank Agarwal is out of danger now and his statement is being recorded by the police...we don't know in detail on this matter, we are taking him to Bengaluru today," Ramesh said.

Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) working secretary Basudeb Chakraborty had said earlier that during the flight Mayank drank from a bottle which led to his feeling sick.

"We sent TCA staff to the hospital and they conveyed that there was a bottle, Mayank drank it assuming that it was water and after drinking it he felt acidic and it gave a burning sensation," Basudeb told ANI.

The flight to Delhi returned to Agartala due to a medical emergency.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Karnataka team manager, on behalf of Agarwal, has also requested the Tripura police to investigate the incident.

A written complaint has been given to K Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Tripura West) and a case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the New Capital Complex Police Station in Agartala.

Mayank has been a crucial figure for Karnataka in domestic cricket this season. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has struck two hundreds and a half-century.

Karnataka are currently second in Group C with two wins, a draw and a defeat in four matches. Vice-captain Nikin Jose is likely to take over the captaincy in Mayank's absence. (ANI)

