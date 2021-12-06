Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Indian opening batter Mayank Agarwal's name was inscribed on the honours board of the Wankhede Stadium following his brilliant performance in the second Test against New Zealand.

Mayank scored 150 and 62 in the first and second innings respectively of the second Test against New Zealand before India defeated the Kiwis on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared pictures of Mayank with the honours board at Wankhede Stadium.

"Name inscribed on the Honours Board at the Wankhede! Well done, @mayankcricket," BCCI tweeted.

Speaking about Mayank Agarwal's performance in the second Test, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said: "Great application from Mayank. To play at this level for a long period of time, he has shown great character. We have all gone through certain stages in our career where we have had to bring that impact performance and he has done that. This will help him in being consistent for India in the coming years, he is definitely an asset. These types of innings will certainly give him confidence."

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

With this win, Team India is back to the number 1 spot in ICC Test rankings. The victory over New Zealand also means India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26. (ANI)

