India might have won the second Test match as well as the series but Ajaz Patel has grabbed the spotlight for sure. And Virender Sehwag feels the same as well. Patel made it to the history books in grand fashion as he scalped all 10 wickets in one inning of the 2nd Test match and ended the match with 14 wickets overall, the highest by a visiting spinner in India. Sehwag was all praise for Patel after the match ended and showcased his praise in a classy response to his message. Ravi Ashwin Gifts Ajaz Patel With Team India Signed Jersey After Kiwi Bowler's Historic Feat During IND vs NZ 2nd Test in Mumbai (Check Post)

Patel's 10-fer had evoked a lot of applause on Twitter among which Sehwag was one. In a tweet, the former Indian opener had written, "One of the most difficult things to achieve in the game. 10 wickets in an innings. A day to remember for the rest of your life, #AjazPatel. Born in Mumbai, creating history in Mumbai. Congratulations on the historic achievement."

One of the most difficult things to achieve in the game. 10 wickets in an innings. A day to remember for the rest of your life, #AjazPatel . Born in Mumbai, creating history in Mumbai. Congratulations on the historic achievement. pic.twitter.com/hdOe67COdK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2021

Patel thanked Sehwag and also took a trip down the memory lane as he remembered an incident when the right-hander had smashed him all over at Eden Park. But Sehwag once again acknowledged Patel, this time stating that his record is being spoken about more than India's win. "Waqt ki aadat hai , badalta zaroor hai. What you have achieved in Mumbai is extra-ordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain. May you achieve ever more success and good luck," he wrote.

Waqt ki aadat hai , badalta zaroor hai. What you have achieved in Mumbai is extra-ordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain. May you achieve ever more success and good luck. https://t.co/yqA34WOGZG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2021

Besides Sehwag, Patel's achievement also drew praises from compatriots and legends of the game, the likes of which include Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri and also Ravi Ashwin among others. Ashwin also gifted Patel a Team India signed jersey as a gift for his feat.

