Kylian Mbappe’s future remains unclear at the moment as the striker’s current contract at Paris Saint Germain is set to expire soon and the 22-year-old is yet to agree on a new deal to extend his stay with the Parisian giants with several clubs across Europe including record Spanish champions, Real Madrid, interested in acquiring the services of the World Cup winner. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Assured Of Signing PSG Star.

Kylian Mbappe is in the final year of his contract at PSG and is yet to sign a renewal to extend his stay. Real Madrid are the front runners to land the 22-year-old starlet if is to leave the Parisian giants. However, despite uncertainty surrounding his future, the Frenchman has not ruled out continuing with Paris Saint Germain.

When asked about his future during a recent interview with Amazon Prime, Mbappe stated that he is yet to make a decision on his next destination. ‘I don't know. Today I have to take the time. It is not easy. Either way, I'll be playing for a big club,’ the 22-year-old said.

Kylian Mbappe had expressed his desire to leave PSG in the summer but ended up staying to complete his contract which expires at the end of the season. The 22-year-old revealed that he was disappointed at first but is focused with PSG and their aim of winning the Champions League.

‘At first, I was disappointed [not to leave]. But well, I am not in the third division, I am in a club that wants to win the Champions League. I am Parisian, I have my family, I feel good, I have always said it. I just wanted to discover something else,’ he added.

Kylian Mbappe has been a part of a new attacking trio this season partnering with Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi after the arrival of the Argentine from Barcelona. However, the three are yet to find their best form together and the 22-year-old admitted that they need to improve.

‘We’re aware that we need to do more. When you have three players of that level, you can’t hide from it. We need to do the things that keep us together as a collective. We each have to do our bit,’ the Frenchman added.

