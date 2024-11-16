Dubai, Nov 16 (AP) Rory McIlroy was tied for the lead with Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner heading into the final round of the season-ending World Tour Championship as the Northern Irishman closed in on a sixth Race to Dubai title on Saturday.

McIlroy could have taken the lead outright but his birdie putt at the last horseshoed the cup, leaving him to make par for a 4-under 68 and 12-under par for the tournament alongside Hojgaard (66).

Rozner, who started the third round with a one-stroke lead, made it a three-way tie at the top by rolling in an eagle putt from 8 feet at No. 18 for a 69.

They were two strokes ahead of Jesper Svensson (68) and Joaquin Niemann (69), with Tyrrell Hatton (71) a further shot back after an expletive-filled round that included him snapping a club.

McIlroy looks sure of winning another Race to Dubai title for the most points gained throughout the year on the European tour. It would be No. 6, tying him with the late Seve Ballesteros and leaving him two behind the record of Colin Montgomerie.

But the No. 3-ranked McIlroy's aim has been to hold two trophies on the 18th green on Sunday as he goes for his fourth tournament victory of the season worldwide.

Hojgaard, who birdied six of his first eight holes and made pars the rest of his round, is looking to emulate his twin brother, Nicolai, who won the season-closing event in Dubai last year.

Both Hojgaard and the No. 154-ranked Rozner are seeking to claim one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer for next season from the European tour. (AP) UNG 7/21/2024

