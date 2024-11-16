Netherland and Hungary are tied on 5 points in League A Group 3 of the Nations League and clash this evening in a thrilling encounter. The Dutch have not won in their last three games and have hit a rough patch at the wrong time. The decimation of Bosnia had given them hope and the team will need to show the kind of form that took them to semis of the Euros. Hungary are another team that digs deep to grind out results and be it home or away, they can make lives difficult for their opponents. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Portugal Defeat Poland to Stay 'Undefeated' in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Competition (See Post).

Micky van de Ven, Nathan Ake, Lutsharel Geertruida, and Ian Maatsen have been ruled out for Netherlands. Jurrien Timber was unavailable for the last game but he is now back with the squad. Ryan Gravenberch has been in excellent form for Liverpool and his link up play with Frenkie de Jong will be critical in midfield. Wout Weghorst should get the nod over Joshua Zirkzee in leading the attack.

Attila Fiola is suspended for Hungary due to too many yellow cards and is a major miss. Dominik Szoboszlai will be the key playmaker in the attacking third and should slot in behind Barnabas Varga. Roland Sallai has been around for sometime with the national team and should play a key role in this game.

When is Netherlands vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands is set to host the Netherlands national football team vs Hungary national football team's match on Sunday, November 17. The Netherlands vs Hungary match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Netherlands vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Netherlands vs Hungary live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina online viewing options, read below. Paul Pogba to Leave Juventus On November 30; Star French Footballer Agrees to Mutually Terminate Contract With Italian Football Club Before His Doping Ban Ends.

How to Watch Netherlands vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Netherlands vs Hungary live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. There will be goals in this tie with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

