Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) ISL franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday announced that Mehtab Singh has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the Islanders until May 2026.

Since joining Mumbai City FC in 2020, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength and has imprinted himself as a pillar in the Islanders' defence.

Mehtab was a vital cog in Des Buckingham's side that lifted the League Winners' Shield in the 2022-23 season, securing a return to the AFC Champions League, along with a runners-up finish in the Durand Cup.

In his time with the Islanders, Mehtab has developed as a centre-back who is comfortable on the ball and led the charts for most successful passes in the 2022-23 ISL.

The young defender from Punjab has also grown to be a constant goal-scoring threat from set pieces and has scored five times in Mumbai City colours -- most notably, a thumping left-footed finish in Kochi against the Kerala Blasters in the 2022-23 league campaign.

After stints with the India U-23 squad at the AFC U23 Championship, he was called up to the senior national team in March this year, where he debuted in a 1-0 win over Myanmar in the Tri-Nation Tournament in Manipur.

Hailing from Khemkaran in Punjab, Mehtab began his footballing journey at the Mahilpur Football Academy before joining the youth setup at East Bengal in 2016.

Impressive performances for the U-18s meant Mehtab was roped into the East Bengal first team, where he spent two seasons, including a loan spell at Gokulam Kerala.

Mehtab then made the move to Mumbai City FC in 2020, winning the ISL double of the League Winners' Shield and the trophy in his first season and featuring in the AFC Champions League campaign the year after.

