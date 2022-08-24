Melbourne [Australia], August 24 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades announced on Wednesday that the West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews has signed with the club for the eighth season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

The 24-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Women's Big Bash League and will join the Renegades for WBBL|08, after spending five of the past seven seasons in Hobart.

Matthews has played 133 international matches and is one of the world's best all-rounders, sitting in the top five of the ICC's T20I and ODI rankings.

It has been a big year for the hard-hitting top-order batter and off-spin bowler, who was appointed as the Windies' new skipper and led Barbados at the Commonwealth Games.

Matthews cannot wait to bring her talents to Melbourne this summer.

"I am really looking forward to it. I am excited to be in a new team and wearing red this year with the Renegades," Matthews said in a statement.

"I love the city of Melbourne, it is probably my favourite city in Australia. The opportunity to come over there and spend a couple of months, work with a really good coaching staff and be part of a group that has some pretty special players in it are good incentives for me."

"Any team that I am part of, I try to bring a bit of West Indian flair to it. I really like to go out there and have fun every time I am out on the field."

"As a West Indian, our culture is big hitting and excitement in the field - that is exactly what I am looking to bring to the Melbourne Renegades," she concluded.

Matthews played 56 WBBL matches in her time with the Hurricanes, scoring 865 runs and taking 41 wickets.

She has just finished a stint with Welsh Fire in The Hundred, and will lead Barbados Royals in the inaugural Women's CPL and 6ixty tournaments - which begin this week.

"Hayley will be a great fit for our team and we are delighted to have her commit to our club for this season," Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said.

"Alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, we see Hayley playing an important role in our top four. She brings a wealth of experience at international level and in the WBBL."

"Hayley's ability to impact the game with the bat, ball and in the field - combined with her leadership attributes - makes her an exciting addition to our team."

WBBL|08 Squad (so far): Sophie Molineux (C), Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Harmanpreet Kaur, Carly Leeson, Hayley Matthews, Rhiann O'Donnell, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb. (ANI)

