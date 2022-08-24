Bangladesh (BAN) is one of the six teams who will be participating in the T20 continental championship Asia Cup 2022. Bangladesh have been three time runners-up in the year 2012, 2016 and 2018, however, unluckily never won the coveted trophy ever. In the previous edition of Asia Cup, Bangladesh had given a tough fight to India in the nail-biting last over of the final. The runners-up of last edition are placed alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group B of Asia Cup 2022. The Bangla tigers will play their first group stage match against Afghanistan on August 30 at Sharjah cricket stadium followed by a second match on September 01 against Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium. Asia Cup 2022: Here's A Quick Recap of Last Edition of Continental Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in UAE.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2022. Long-server senior player Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed as the captain for Asia Cup 2022 and upcoming T20 World Cup as well. Veteran Wicket-keeper batter of Bangladesh Mushfiqur Rahman will return to the side who was rested for Zimbabwe series. Sabbir Rahman, the middle order batter has also been called back into the squad for the upcoming event.

Bangladesh Match List Asia Cup 2022

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue August 30, 07:30 pm Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Sharjah September 01, 07:30 pm Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai

Notable batter of Bangladesh team Liton Das is unfortunately going to miss out the tournament due to the hamstring injury. Nurul Hasan, who was earlier included in the Asia Cup 2022 squad, has been ruled out. Ebadat Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin will also mark the return to the side after being included by the BCB for the Asia Cup T20 2022.

Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 Squad

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain , Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim.

