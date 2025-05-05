Lyon, May 5 (AP) Haiti midfielder Melchie Dumornay signed a three-year contract extension on Monday with the Lyon women's team, tying her to the club until 2029.

Lyon announced the new deal on its website, with a picture of Dumornay holding up a jersey with 2029 written on it.

Also Read | 1xBet Tournament: INR363,500 in Real Money Was Given Away.

The 21-year-old Dumornay has stood out in the Champions League this season, scoring six goals.

She scored a fine individual goal last month in a 2-1 win away to Arsenal in the first leg of their semifinal.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Top Five Performers From Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, From Shreyas Iyer to Arshdeep Singh; Check Full List.

Last November, Dumornay scored a stunning goal from inside the center circle in a game at Roma.

She has scored 30 goals in 45 matches overall since joining Lyon from French club Reims two years ago.

The prolific Dumornay has netted 20 goals in 20 games for Haiti. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)