Doha, Dec 10 (AP) American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honoured with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England.

A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken in Qatar was left at the media seat that had been assigned to the 48-year-old journalist who died at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday.

Also Read | Neymar Jr Hints at International Retirement After Brazil's Shock Exit From FIFA World Cup 2022.

“Tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here,” FIFA said in a statement.

“Our thoughts remain with his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time.”

Also Read | England vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ENG vs FRA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday at Lusail Stadium. He was treated by medical staff in the media tribune and later taken by ambulance to the hospital.

He was reporting at his eighth World Cup. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)