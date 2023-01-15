Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 15 (ANI): Two-time runners-up Spain started off their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup campaign with a bang, with twin strikes from Reyne Marc and Miralles Marc helping them thrash a helpless debutant Wales team 5-1 in their Pool D match at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela on Sunday.

With this win, Spain has risen to second place in their Pool table, sending India to the third spot. Spain has three points, with one win and a loss to their names. Wales is at the bottom, with no points after two big losses to England and Spain.

The first quarter saw Wales attacking the goal on the left, but to no avail. Spain was able to invade the Welsh circle way more and enjoyed more ball possession. Both sides had some missed chances.

The scoreline read 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

In the 16th minute, a goal from Reyne Marc put Spain in command and he beat Toby Reynolds-Cotterill through the legs, firing into the bottom of the net.

Spain's lead doubled in the 22nd minute. Gerard Clapes completed an impressive run, nudged the ball to the skipper Iglesias Alvaro, who wasted no time in scoring the goal.

Spain earned a penalty stroke after a tackle, but it was missed. The second quarter and half time ended with the scoreline reading 2-0 in favour of Spain.

In the third quarter, Wales skipper Luke Hawker tried to score but could not test Rafi Adran well. Wales also got a penalty corner, but the opponents pulled a great save.

In the 32nd minute, Miralles Marc scored a goal, converting a penalty corner to triple the lead. Reyne Marc scored his second goal to make it 4-0 for Spain six minutes later.

The third quarter ended with Spain enjoying a 4-0 lead.

In the final quarter in the 52nd minute, Carson James struck for Wales and opened his side's account. But Miralles played a spoilsport, scoring his second goal to make the scoreline 5-1. (ANI)

