Kuala Lumpur, Dec 9 (PTI) India produced a blistering game to trounce Canada 10-1 to enter the quarterfinals of the Men's Junior World Cup hockey at the National Hockey Stadium here Saturday.

The win propelled India to the second position in Pool C, enough to earn them a last eight berth.

Also Read | IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Durban.

For India, Aditya Arjun Lalage (8th, 43rd), Rohit (12th, 55th), Amandeep Lakra (23rd, 52nd), Vishnukant (42nd), Rajinder (42nd), Kushwaha Sourabh Anand (51st) and Uttam Singh (58th) found the target.

Jude Nicholson (20th) scored the consolation goal for Canada.

Also Read | Kashvee Gautam Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Gujarat Giants' Rs 2 Crore Signing in WPL 2024 Auction.

India made an aggressive start in the opening quarter, putting pressure on the Canadian defence. India took the initial lead through Lalage (8th), who scored an excellent field goal.

The Indian strikers worked cleverly, forcing the Canadian defenders to make errors. The plan worked faultlessly, with India earning a penalty corner, which was successfully converted by Rohit (12th) to double the lead.

In the second quarter, Canada pulled a goal back, courtesy Nicholson.

However, it hardly made a difference. The Indian colts extended their lead soon, with Lakra (23rd) successfully converting a penalty corner, and they led 3-1 at half-time.

The Indians put constant pressure on the Canadian defenders and extended their lead in the third quarter through Vishnukant (42nd) who found the back of the net through a field goal.

India made it 5-1 through Rajinder (42nd) and in the quarter's final minutes Lalage (43rd) netted his second goal to swell his side lead to 6-1.

With 15 minutes remaining, Indians mounted further pressure on Canada with constant raids.

Anand (51st), Lakra (52nd) and Rohit (55th) quickly added three more goals, making it 9-1 for their side.

Skipper Uttam fired in the tenth goal a couple of minutes before the final hooter.

India will face Pool D winner, the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)