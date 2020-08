Barcelona [Spain], Aug 30 (ANI): Argentine striker Lionel Messi on Sunday did not show up for Barcelona's pre-season medical tests as he continues to find his way out of the club.

Barcelona's players have been coming at the Blaugrana's Sant Joan Despi training centre to undergo health checks ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season, Goal.com reported.

As per a report in Goal.com, Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman was in attendance at the training centre with the rest of his coaching staff.

Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal who are rumoured to be leaving the club also reported for the medical tests, but Messi failed to show up.

On Tuesday, Messi had shocked Barcelona by asking the club to let him leave. Messi had asked Barcelona to activate a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave for free, Goal.com had reported.

His contract with Barcelona is currently up to 2021. Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain are the few clubs that have shown an interest in Messi.

Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona and has managed to win Ballon d'Or six times.

Over the past few days, serious speculation was doing the rounds about Messi's future with Barcelona.

Barcelona was handed an 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, and since then, the club has been facing a crisis.

Head coach Quique Setien and technical manager Eric Abidal have already departed and Ronald Koeman was appointed the new coach of Barcelona.

Barcelona had to endure a trophy-less 2019-20 campaign. The side had finished at the second place, behind Real Madrid in La Liga standings for the 2019-20 season.

Setien was the second Barcelona head coach to be sacked this year. Setien had replaced Ernesto Valverde, with the latter being sacked following a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana despite being at the top of La Liga at the time.

Setien recorded 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats during his time with Barcelona. (ANI)

