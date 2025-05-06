Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Rising stars Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Tanush Kotian will be among star attractions when 280 players go under the hammer in the T20 Mumbai League auction here on Wednesday.

The third season of the league, featuring eight teams, will be held at the Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8.

Besides the 17-year-old Mhatre, who has been making waves with his spectacular performances in the ongoing IPL, Raghuvanshi, and Kotian, Musheer Khan are also among the key attractions.

The pool also includes players like Siddhesh Lad and Shams Mulani who are consistent performers in the domestic circuit.

The auction is expected to feature intense competition and strategic bidding as teams aim to assemble their ideal combinations.

"This exciting player pool reflects the depth and quality of talent that Mumbai cricket has to offer. It features a remarkable mix of emerging stars and established names, giving franchises great options to build competitive squads," said secretary of Mumbai Cricket Association Abhay Hadap.

"As we aim to uncover and promote the next generation of Indian cricket superstars, the auction will be a game-changer -- not just for the teams, but for the players who are eager to make their mark on this grand stage."

The teams have already added icon players to their respective squads which includes Suryakumar Yadav (Triumph Knights Mumbai North East), Ajinkya Rahane (Bandra Blasters), Shreyas Iyer (SoBo Mumbai Falcons), Prithvi Shaw (North Mumbai Panthers), Shivam Dube (ARCS Andheri), Shardul Thakur (Eagle Thane Strikers), Sarfaraz Khan (Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs) and Tushar Deshpande (Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals).

The player pool has been divided into three categories: 'Senior Player', which includes those who feature in First-Class, List A, or T20 matches; 'Emerging Player', comprising cricketers who have represented Mumbai at the U-23 or U-19 level in the past three years; and 'Development Player', which features talented local and club-level players.

The base prices are set at Rs 5 lakh for Senior Player, Rs 3 lakh for Emerging Player and Rs 2 lakh for Development Player.

Teams are required to include four senior players, and at least five emerging players and five development players in their final squad of a minimum of 18 members. Icon players have been signed at a fixed price of Rs 20 lakh.

Each team is required to spend a minimum of Rs 80 lakh from their purse of Rs 1 crore for the season.

Additionally, teams are required to buy at least two players born on or after September 1, 2005 and include at least one of these players in their playing XI.

