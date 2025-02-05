Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], February 5 (ANI): In what turned out to be a heavily one-sided encounter, Parag English School (Bhandup) crushed Vasant Vihar High School by a margin of 314 runs in a league match of the MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Apart from the toss, everything seemed to go in favour of Parag English School. Batting first after losing the toss, Parag English School got off to a dream start with a 209-run opening stand between Tanisha Sharma and Swaraa Jadhav. After Swaraa was dismissed for a well-made 65, skipper Tanisha continued with the assault as she remained unbeaten playing a stellar knock of 124 runs off just 59 deliveries. Vedika Nikam also chipped in with a quick-fire 33 that ensured that Parag English School ended their innings on 363 for 1.

Also Read | Leganes vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-Final Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Tanisha, however, was not done yet as she came back to haunt Vasant Vihar with ball in hand as she picked a hat-trick and ended the match with figures of 4 for 0. In response to the towering target of 364, Vasant Vihar High School were bundled out for merely 49 runs, handing Parag English School a thoroughly deserved victory. Boys U-14 Matches:1. National English School (Virar) vs Chembur Karnataka High School and College

National English School edged out Chembur Karnataka High School and College with a 62-run win. Batting first, cameos from skipper Shiva Singh (47), Ayush Valam (33) and Aditya Singh (23) got National English School off to a good start. However, they failed to capitalise and were bowled out for 166 due to some fine bowling by Ankit Mhatre (4/16) and Raza Khan (3/26). Chembur Karnataka High School and College looked in command after a positive start from Shreyash Gowari (37) and Vighnesh Shinde (30) before they collapsed to 104 all out as Ashish Khedekar's 4 for 20 and Aditya Singh's 3 for 5 starred with ball in hand.

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad Owners Sun Group Buys Stake In The Hundred Franchise Northern Superchargers.

In the other Girls' match on the day, St. Joseph Convent High School dominated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vidyalaya, winning by a margin of 128 runs. Batting first, skipper Rutuja Wandhe's unbeaten knock of 69 along with Avani Vengurlekar's 43 not out propelled St. Joseph Convent High School to a total of 199 runs. With 200 runs required to win, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vidyalaya could only manage 71 for 9 as Avani starred with ball in hand to grab a 5-wicket haul, while Rutuja backed up her half-century with figures of 3 for 15. Brief Scores:Boys' U-14:National English School (Virar) all out 166 in 29.3 overs (Shiva Singh 47, Ayush Valam 33, Aditya Singh 23; Ankit Mhatre 4/16, Raza Khan 3/26) bt Chembur Karnataka High School and College all out 104 in 20.4 overs (Shreyash Gowari 37, Vighnesh Shinde 30; Ashish Khedekar 4/20, Aditya Singh 3/5). Boys U-16:Al-Barkat Malik Muhammad Islam English School (Kurla) 253/8 in 40 overs (Prithvi Bhalerao 67, Deven Yadav 43 n.o, Aakash Mangde 43, Daksh Chaurasiya 28; Sparsh Chavan 3/43, Shaurya Ketan 2/27) bt Modern English School (Chembur) all out 184 in 33.5 overs (Aryan K 35, Praanav Iyengar 28, Jshmit Singh 23, Rishabh Sadake 22; Deven Yadav 2/19, Aaditya Pandey 2/27, Daksh Chaurasiya 2/37). Girls U-15:St. Joseph Convent High School (Bandra) 199/1 in 19 overs (Rutuja Wandhe 69 n.o, Avani Vengurlekar 43 n.o, Tanvita Yuvaraja 30) bt Sardar Vallabhai Patel Vidyalaya (Kandivali) 71/9 in 14.2 overs (Avani Vengurlekar 5/5, Rutuja Wandhe 3/15). Parag English School (Bhandup) 363/1 in 17 overs (Tanisha Sharma 124 n.o, Swaraa Jadhav 65, Vedika Nikam 33 n.o) beat Vasant Vihar High School all out 49 in 19.1 overs (Tanisha Sharma 4/0, Mudra Khedekar 2/2, Arya Davane 2/9). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)