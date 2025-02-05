La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be facing Leganes in an away tie in the Quarter-final of the Copa Del Rey. Carlo Ancelotti’s men had a bit of a tough run recently, but the team is again nearing stability. Having lost the SuperCopa de Espana to Barcelona, the team will need to fight hard to do well in another domestic competition. They are heading into the game on the back of a defeat to Espanyol, which is not ideal. Leganes are 16th in the Spanish first division and involved in a relegation scrap. They will however try and secure a place in the next round at home. Leganes versus Real Madrid will start at 1:30 AM IST. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Leganes vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarterfinal Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Juan Soriano in goal will have his task cut out for Leganes as he comes up against one of the best attacks in the league. Miguel de la Fuente is all set to lead the attack with Yvan Neyou and Renato Tapia in midfield. Dani Raba and Oscar Rodriguez will feature out wide but they need to contribute defensively as well.

Kylian Mbappe is all set to lead the attack for the visitors with Jude Bellingham behind him as the playmaker. Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Jr is set to get the nod on the wings while Luke Modric and Federico Valverde make the up the central midfield partnership. Aurelien Tchouameni will have to shoulder the defensive responsibility for the team.

When is Leganes vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Leganes are set to take on Real Madrid in the quarterfinal of Copa del Rey 2024-25 on Thursday, February 6. The Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganes will host the Leganes vs Real Madrid match and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Real Madrid Fans to Take Care of Kylian Mbappe, Says ‘He Is A Very Good Player’.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leganes vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Leganes vs Real Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. For Leganes vs Real Madrid online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Leganes vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Leganes vs Real Madrid live streaming online on the FanCode website for a match pass worth Rs 25. Real Madrid might not be at their fluid best but they should do enough to secure a win.

