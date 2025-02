Vadodara, Feb 18 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bowl first against Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

MI handed debuts to two U-19 World Cup-winning Indian players — opener G Kamalini and left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia.

Gujarat Giants fielded the same XI that secured a six-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their previous match.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are coming off a narrow two-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller in their opening game.

Teams:

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

