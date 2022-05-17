Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav replaced Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya in the MI playing XI.

The Sunrisers have also made a couple of changes. Priyam Garg comes in for Shashank Singh and Afghan pacer Fazal Farooqi replaces Marco Jansen.

It is a must-win game for SRH to stay in play-off contention.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Priyam Garg, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.

