Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Mumbai Indians scored 215 for 7 against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

Opener Ryan Rickelton top-scored with 58 off 32 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 54 off 28 balls after MI were asked to bat first.

For LSG, Mayank Yadav (2/40) and Avesh Khan (2/42) were the most successful bowlers.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 215 for 7 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickelton 58, Suryakumar Yadav 54; Mayank Yadav 2/40, Avesh Khan 2/42).

