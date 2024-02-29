Bengaluru, Feb 29 (PTI) Mumbai Indians head coach Charlotte Edwards said captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be available for their next WPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

The in-form Harmanpreet missed Mumbai's match against UP Warriorz because of a niggle here on Wednesday. The defending champions lost the match by seven wickets.

"Yeah, unfortunately Harman was not available for selection today (Wednesday). But she should be back for Saturday (against RCB), and I am really confident on that," said Edwards in the post-match press meet.

Harmanpreet is the leading run-getter in this WPL so far with 101 runs from two matches, including a fifty.

Mumbai also did not have the services of veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail, who was also nursing a niggle, against the Warriorz.

Edwards said Ismail's fitness is being monitored closely, indicating that the South African is unlikely to play against the Royal Challengers.

"We're just waiting on Ismail. It shouldn't be too long. But obviously we don't want to kind of bring her back too early," she said.

Ismail is the second highest wicket-taker for MI with four wickets from two matches behind leg-spinner Amelia Kerr who is leading the chart with seven wickets from three matches.

Vrinda undergoes scanning

===================

UP Warriorz also have an injury concern of their own as opener Vrinda Dinesh underwent a scan last night at a city hospital after injuring her shoulder while fielding.

"She is getting scanned in the hospital, as we are waiting for an update," said UP batter Kiran Navigre in the post-match press conference.

Vrinda landed on her right shoulder while trying to stop the ball near the boundary in the 14th over of Mumbai's innings. She looked in considerable pain while walking off with the team physio.

