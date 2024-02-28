UPW-W registered their first victory of the WPL 2024 season against MI-W as they beat them by seven wickets powered by a scintillating half-century from Kiran Navgire. After winning the toss UP-W opted to bowl first, and bowled tightly not letting the MI-W get off to a good start. Hayley Matthews' (55) half-century and little cameos from Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar powered MI-W to 161/6. Chasing it. Kiran Navgire (57), who replaced Vrinda Dinesh at the top came out all guns blazing and scored a fiery half-century to throw UP-Warriorz in front. After Navgire was dismissed, Grace Harris (38) took charge and powered UP-W to their first victory of the season. Kiran Navgire Scores Her First Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During MI-W vs UPW-W Match.

