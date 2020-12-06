Sakhir (Bahrain), Dec 6 (AP) Mick Schumacher celebrated his impending move into Formula One by clinching the F2 title on Sunday.

He is the son of F1 great Michael Schumacher, who won seven F1 titles and 91 races in a glittering career.

The 21-year-old German driver sounded emotional moments after crossing the line at the season-ending race in Bahrain.

"I have no words," he said.

"Truly amazing."

After climbing out of the PREMA Racing car, he knelt down by it for several seconds with his hand over his eyes.

Then he hugged members of his team and Sabine Kehm, his agent and a close family friend.

"I feel overwhelmed," he said after the race.

"It's going to take a few days maybe (to sink in)."

His first race in F1 will be with the US-owned Haas team next year. AP

