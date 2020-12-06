Sampdoria vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: AC Milan will look to extend their five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions when they play Sampdoria in their next Serie A 2020-21 fixture on Sunday. AC Milan are unbeaten in the league so far after nine matches and currently lead the points table. Stefano Pioli’s side are two points clear of Inter Milan at second and also have a game in hand. Their opponents Sampdoria have not won a game since October. They are winless in their last four league matches, which includes two defeats and as many draws.

AC Milan are still without the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic while fellow forward Rafael Leo and centre-back Simon Kjaer have joined him in the treatment room. Sampdoria are also missing striker Keita Balde and Norwegian Kristoffer Askildsen.

When is Sampdoria vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sampdoria vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played on December 7, 2020 (Sunday midnight). The match will be held at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sampdoria vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch then live telecast of Sampdoria vs AC Milan match on Sony Ten channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of Sampdoria vs AC Milan match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sampdoria vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans unable to follow the match on Television can also catch the live-action of the Serie A clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT Sony Network, will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live-action of the Sampdoria vs AC Milan football match.

