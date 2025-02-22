Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) Reigning Micro Max National champion Rivaan Dev Preetham will race full season in the prestigious Champions of the Future Academy Programme across Europe and UAE, in 2025.

It is a global karting programme being promoted by F1 Academy for young professional kart racing drivers through the arrive-and-drive concept. The Chennai-born racer is leaving for Portugal on Monday.

Dev is the only Indian to have won a race in the history of FIA Motorsport Games.

Dev will take part in all the races of the Champions of the Future Academy series besides defending his titles in the Meco Meritus Cup and the Meco FMSCI Indian National Rotax Max Karting Championship 2025.

Dev, who won two National titles in 2023 and 2024, is looking for a hattrick and is also honing his skills and making his international debut for a full season.

Earlier, he raced abroad at the Rotax Max World Finals but considering the tough and competitive races in the European leg, he is on a rigorous training schedule at the Sports Dynamix, Chennai.

Dev made his debut in the Nationals in 2022, racing with Meco Motorsports, and won the Micro Max title in 2023. He retained it in 2024, and also clinched the Meritus Cup.

He put up an admirable show at the 2024 World Motorsports Games finishing eighth in the Karting Mini class among participants from over 40 countries at Valencia.

