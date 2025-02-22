Barcelona have climbed back to the top of the Spanish La Liga standings with a recent surge in their form. The Catalonians have won four games on the bounce and coupled with Real Madrid’s inconsistencies, the stage is set for a fascinating finale in Spain where three clubs – Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid – vying for the title. Barcelona face Las Palmas in an away tie this evening where they will aim to secure yet another victory. Opponents Las Palmas are 17th and with four defeats in their last five contests, they are in danger of a relegation scrap. Lamine Yamal Wins Golden Boy 2024 Award, Becomes Fourth Barcelona Player After Lionel Messi, Gavi, Pedri to Win Prestigious Accolade.

Dario Essugo misses out for Las Palmas as he is serving a ban, but Sandro Ramirez returns from suspension for this one. Kirian Rodriguez and Scott McKenna are the other notable absentees for the home side. Oli McBurnie will lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Alberto Moleiro and Sandro Ramirez as the wingers. Javier Munoz is the playmaker in this team.

Barcelona has some positive news ahead of this tie with Fermin Lopez and Ronald Araujo back available for selection. The Catalonians however will continue to feature without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, and Marc Bernal. Frenkie de Jong is once again central to the team’s plans and will partner Pedri in midfield. Robert Lewandowski will be the forward with Gavi as the no 10. Check out Las Palmas vs Barcelona Match details and viewing options below.

When is Las Palmas vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will play an away game against Las Palmas on February 23. The LAs Palmas vs Barcelona match will be played at Gran Canaria Stadium and it will start at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Las Palmas vs Barcelona viewing options below. Wojciech Szczesny Stars For FC Barcelona With Back-to-Back Saves as Hansi Flick’s Side Secure Top Spot in La Liga 2024-25 Standings With win Over Rayo Vallecano (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Las Palmas vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

For La Liga 2024-25 season, there is no official broadcaster in India. Fans in India will not have Las Palmas vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast. For the Las Palmas vs Barcelona online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Las Palmas vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Las Palmas vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Barcelona have an impeccable record against Las Palmas, not losing to them since 1991. Expect this brilliant record to continue here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).