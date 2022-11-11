New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Indian boxer Minakshi concluded her maiden Asian Championships campaign by clinching a silver medal in the flyweight division (52kg) in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

Minakshi toiled hard but lost the gold medal bout to Kinoshita Rinka of Japan via 1-4 spilt verdict.

Minakshi was slow to start with, with the second seed Japanese taking full advantage of the Indian's sluggishness as four out of the five judges voted in her favour.

In the second round as well, Minakshi looked lost. She was unable to land clear punches and resorted to clinching while the Japenese pugilist played more accurately and defended well.

It was effectively the second round that cost Minakshi the tie as she made a stunning recovery in the final three minutes by using a combination of punches to take the round 4-1, but it was too late as the judges ruled in Rinka's favour.

Later in the day, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), world championships bronze medallist Parveen (63kg), Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) and Saweety (81kg) will fight for gold.

