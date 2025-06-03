Wellington [New Zealand], June 3 (ANI): Players like Mitch Hay, Muhammad Abbas, Zak Foulkes and Adi Ashok received maiden contracts as New Zealand announced central contracts for the 2025/2026 season, as per the ICC official website.

The quartet come in after making strong performances for the Black Caps over the last 12 months, and will likely feature when the side tour Zimbabwe in July and hosts the likes of the West Indies and England in the upcoming home summer.

Wicket-keeper/batter Hay made headlines with an unbeaten 99 off just 78 balls in an ODI against Pakistan earlier this year, and also set a world record with six dismissals in a T20I during his debut tour in Sri Lanka in November.

All-Rounder Muhammad Abbas hit 52 off 26 balls on his ODI debut against Pakistan in March, setting the fastest fifty on debut in men's ODIs, also claiming Mohammad Rizwan for his first ODI wicket, while fellow quick Foulkes made both ODI and T20I debuts last calendar year.

Leg-spinner Adi Ashok, meanwhile, enters having returned to the ODI squad in early 2025.

In the review overseen by New Zealand Cricket's high performance and coaching staff, domestic and international performances, the 2025/2026 schedule and the likelihood of representing New Zealand are taken into consideration.

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive Scott Weenink says the selections are a point to the future, and a reflection of a successful pathways system.

"The contracts with Mitch, Muhammad, Adi and Zak reflect the incredible talent coming through our system. These players have shown they can compete at the highest level, and their hunger to represent the Black Caps is exciting," Weenink said as quoted by ICC.

"We're thrilled to see this group drive our team forward. The list captures the depth and versatility of our talent pool. With a packed season ahead, including the ICC T20 World Cup in February, these players are ready to make their mark and inspire fans across New Zealand," he added.

The four come in for Tim Southee (retired), Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, and Josh Clarkson, who were not offered contracts.

Casual playing contract negotiations for Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Lockie Ferguson are ongoing.

New Zealand Central Contract List 2025/2026:

Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, William O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young. (ANI)

