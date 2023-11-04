Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be back with the World Cup squad in Mumbai on Sunday, two day before their game against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Cricket Australia tweeted late on Saturday about the development.

The dashing all-rounder missed the five-time champions' match against England here on Saturday, as he had flown back briefly following the demise of his grandmother.

Marsh has been a top performer for the Kangaroos with the bat, scoring 225 runs in six games at an average of 37.50, including a hundred and a half-century.

Although he initially began the tournament opening the innings with David Warner, he was pushed to the No. 3 spot following the return of Travis Head from a head injury.

