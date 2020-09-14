Bengaluru, Sep 14 (PTI) India's Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian to seal a spot in the Aston Martin Driver's Academy this year, finished fourth in the first race alongside G Vannelet at the Magny-Cours in the Championnat de France FFSA GT.

Rabindra, who was driving an Aston Martin Vantage AMR, finished fourth in the Pro-Am category in the first race of the day before suffering a mechanical failure in the following race this weekend.

Also Read | Ahead of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals Opener Shikhar Dhawan Teaches Bhangra to Teammates Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin (Watch Video).

Vannelet and Rabindra, having logged their best time of 1:46.456 mins, finished fourth in the Pro-Am category in the qualifying Race 1 on Sunday.

They improved their timing to 1:46.324 mins in the qualifying Race 2 only to see themselves slip to the eighth spot in their respective category.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News Update: Red Devils Eye Ivan Perisic As Jadon Sancho Alternative.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)