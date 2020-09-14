Players of all the teams are leaving no stones unturned in their training with the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) right around the corner. Preparations of Delhi Capitals are also underway, and they look determined to clinch their maiden IPL title. Opener Shikhar Dhawan will be critical to DC's success as the dashing opener tends to take the game away from the opposition in the initial overs. However, alongside playing staggering knocks, the flamboyant batsmen will also keep his side entertained. Recently, the veteran cricketer shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen teaching Bhangra to Delhi Capitals' new recruits Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Shikhar Dhawan Gets Back in Rhythm With Staggering Shots.

From the looks of it, the three Indian cricket stars were shooting for an advertisement commercial which required dancing. Well, shaking legs is not a big deal for Dhawan, but that wasn't the case with Rahane and Ashwin. Nevertheless, Dhawan taught them a few 'Punjabi steps.' DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

"Teaching my two teammates a few Punjabi steps but it's going to take a while to get them into rhythm Lovely to see them dancing since they are usually shy. Always have fun and keep the kid inside of you alive," wrote the 34-year old while sharing the video on Instagram.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Co will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on September 20 at the Dubai International stadium. With the presence of Dhawan, Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada, DC certainly have a well-balanced squad. However, they have to come together as a unit to get the glory in UAE.

