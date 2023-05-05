New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS)'s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved Commonwealth Games (CWG) medallists Avinash Sable and Tejaswin Shankar's proposals to train and compete abroad.

While Sable, who is currently training in Colorado Springs under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will head to Rabat, Morocco for 8 days training camp ahead of Rabat Diamond League, Tejaswin will head to Freeport, Bahamas, and then later to -Tucson, Arizona to compete in USATF Throws Festival in Bahamas and NACAC New Life Invitational in Arizona.

MOC also approved jumpers Jeswin Aldrin, Praveen Chithravel, and T. Selva Prabhu's proposal for training and competitions in Greece, Italy, and France respectively.

While Jeswin will train in Athens, Greece, and then compete in International Jumping Meeting "Filahtlitikos Kallithea" and Venizelia - Chania International Meeting, Praveen will first train in Athens, Greece, compete in International Jumping Meeting "Filahtlitikos Kallithea" and then move to Florence, Italy to prepare for the Golden Gala Diamond League.

Meanwhile, T. Selva Prabhu will first head to train and compete in Greece, before heading to Paris, France for further training.

All athletes' expenses would be covered under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding and would cover their Airfare, Visa Fees, Medical Insurance, Local Transport costs, Boarding and Lodging fees, and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) amongst other expenses. (ANI)

